Two men stabbed during fight at village pub

Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed during a large fight at a village pub in Oxford.

Police were called to The Chequers Inn at the Green in Horspath just after 9.30pm on Monday after reports of a fight involving around 15 people.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

One man has been discharged, but the other remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to The Chequers Inn on Monday night Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers believe vehicles were being driven at the victims.

Three women, aged 50, 54 and 19 and one man, aged 51, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

Forensic officers and police remain at the scene while investigations continue.

Forensic officers were examining the scene on Tuesday morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Horsburgh said: "I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of The Green, Horspath, last night, who witnessed this incident to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

"I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have captured any of the incident on mobile phone cameras or dash-cam to please contact us.

"I would like to re-assure the local community that although this was a large-scale disorder, our officers responded very quickly and arrested four individuals.

"We believe at this early stage that the victims and offenders are known to each other and although we currently have a scene-watch in place, there is not a wider threat to the local community."

Furniture could be seen strewn outside the pub on Tuesday Credit: ITV News Meridian

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101, quoting reference 43210309282 or to make a report online.

Any witnesses can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.