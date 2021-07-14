Boom Village cancelled just weeks before event was due to take place

Organisers of Boom Village have cancelled the event, just weeks before it was due to take place.

The mini festival, which was supposed to happen 12-15 August, was organised following the cancellation of Boomtown Fair in April.

However, it's no longer going ahead because organisers are concerned about the "escalating cases of Covid-19 across the country", which they say could put the standard of the festival in jeopardy if crew and contractors become ill or have to self isolate.

Organisers say despite the Government's decision to relax most of the Covid legislation from Monday, they feel it would be irresponsible to continue with the show when "there are so many factors outside of our control".

In a statement they said: "We are truly sorry to have to say this again, but we have had to make the incredibly hard decision to cancel Boom Village.

"These past few days we have been back in the excruciating position of weighing up every possible scenario to see how we might be able to proceed.

"There is so much excitement out there for us to come together and host this beautiful festival but sadly the risks of holding the event now outweigh all the wonderful reasons for going ahead."

We had devised a concept that could have worked in the current climate, despite all the existing issues such as a lack of insurance etc. But with the timelines being pushed back, the changes we’ve seen to policy and the national escalation in cases, the odds now feel stacked against us and we are no longer in a position to be able to proceed. Statement from Boomtown

All festival-goers will be contacted directly via email in order to get automatic refunds on their tickets.

People are being asked to contact Boomtown if they haven't had their money back yet.

Organisers say they are "truly devastated" but will be focussing on Boomtown, which they hope will go ahead in August 2022.