The boyfriend of Love Island star Dani Dyer, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, totalling nearly £26,000, against Peter Martin, of Havant, Hampshire, who died last year at the age of 91.

The 25-year-old also pleaded guilty to a fifth charge against 81-year-old Peter Haynes, from Okehampton, Devon, of £7,927.

Mr Kimmence took the money from the two elderly men between 2016 and 2018 by claiming he would invest the money for them by placing horse-racing bets on their behalf.

However, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, he spent the money on paying off his overdraft, a hotel stay in Ibiza, restaurant bills and clothes.

Sentencing Kimmence at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC said the fraud had been an "abuse of trust", particularly against Mr Martin who considered the defendant to be his friend.

Sammy Kimmence Credit: PA Images

Michael Mason, prosecuting, said Kimmence came into contact with his two victims while working in sales and administration, where he would place bets on behalf of customers.

Mr Mason said Kimmence had visited both of his victims and had persuaded Mr Martin to hand over his internet banking password and bank cards.

I have been left at times very stressed over money, having given thousands to Sammy who I thought was investing it for me. Mr Peter Martin, statement

Craig Harris, defending Kimmence, said: "He was living above his means, he found himself surrounded by what he perceived to be the glitz and glamour of the City and financial services workers."

Mr Harris said the defendant had saved up £10,000 to repay his victims and had been intending to train to become a quantity surveyor, having lost a job as a City trader because of the legal proceedings against him.