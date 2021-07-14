Maidstone Fire: 60 firefighters tackle blaze at nightclub and restaurant

WATCH: Fire at property in Week Street

Play video

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire in a nightclub and restaurant in Week Street in Maidstone.

At its height, around 60 crew members and 15 fire engines were needed to battle the blaze, which started just after 2:30am on Tuesday (13/07) morning.

No one was injured and an investigation is now being carried out into the cause of the fire.

People living and working nearby have been asked to close their windows and doors due to large amounts of smoke.

The fire service has told members of the public to avoid the area while they work at the scene.

More updates to follow.