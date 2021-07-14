Memorial to Brighton student raises awareness of teenage suicide

Play video

Watch the video report by ITV Meridian's John Ryall

A grieving mother has commissioned a striking street art project in Brighton, as a memorial to her daughter and to raise awareness of rising rates of youth suicide.

Minnie Rose Eastman killed herself two years ago, aged 13.

The city-centre mural created in her memory, promotes the work of the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Sacha Eastman, Minnie Rose's mother, says seeing the mural for the first time was like bumping into her on the street.

She said: "I need to do things on a grand scale as part of my healing. I decided to do a mural and the two artists said they would gift it to me."

Sacha Eastman, Minnie Rose's mother:

Play video

The memorial is on display on Pelham Street in Brighton, where dozens of young people live and thousands of students study.

The location was chosen because it's close to the very children and teenagers Minnie Rose's mother wants to connect with.

It's hoped the mural will encourage young people to talk about the issues that can lead to teenage suicide and to talk to the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Ged d Flynn, who works for Papyus, says suicide in young people is the leading cause of death "but it's not inevitably so because suicide is preventable".

Minnie Rose Eastman

Minnie Rose's suicide devastated her family and her school friends. It also shocked the city of Brighton and Hove.

Guy Favela, one of the artists working on the mural, says the powerful piece of art will "do some good."

He says: "A lot of people have been touched by what happened, including my children."

Guy Favela, Artist:

Play video

While the artwork is a memorial to Minnie Rose, it's also a potential lifesaver.

The mural features the Papyrus freephone helpline, where troubled teenagers can reach out for help.

For further information and support, please see the links and numbers available below: