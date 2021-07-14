South East: 'More clarity needed' over face mask rules on public transport

Passengers and transport companies in the South East say more clarity is needed about the rules on public transport when it comes to wearing face coverings.

On Monday (19 July) most of England's restrictions will be lifted, including compulsory face coverings in many indoor public settings, as part of the final stage of his road map out of the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Transport for London, which runs Crossrail services from Reading to London, says it will continue to require passengers to wear them.

However Great Western and South Western are expected to let passengers make their own decisions.

Great Western Railway Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

RMT union leaders say the difference in rules could lead to tension with passenger-on-passenger incidents.

John Leach, RMT Regional Organiser, said: "Staff could be expected to intervene and police something that they're unsure what it is.

Play video

"There'll be mixed messages all over the place. And this is all against a backdrop of a pandemic that is very much not over."

What do people in the South East think of face masks on public transport?

Play video

The Transport Secretary told ITV News the new guidance was not "confusing" - despite the difference between what's legal, what's recommended, and what's required.

Play video

Grant Shapps said: "When I announced that you won't require those face coverings by law after the 19th, I specifically said that some transport carriers - so trains, planes - will as a 'condition of carriage' most likely require you to wear a face covering."