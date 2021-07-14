Standing 6ft tall: Meet Boris the mountain dog aiming to be world champion

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Heather Edwards

His name is Boris, he has a spectacular mane of blonde hair, and he is set to become a world champion.

Named after the Prime Minister, Boris the Pyrenean Mountain dog is 6ft tall on his hind legs and weighs eight stone.

Boris nearly takes up a whole sofa! Credit: ITV News Meridian

The four-year-old lives with his owner Susan Reilly in Bracknell in Berkshire, and is always getting attention wherever he goes.

She said: "He's like a magnet. He attracts people and when I take him for a walk it's literally two paces, stop, another two paces, stop, and people say the same things like; he must eat a lot, you must have to walk him miles."

Play video

Despite his size, Susan says she finds big dogs are easier to look after than smaller breeds.

She said: "Years ago I had a couple of small dogs and I found them more of a problem. They seemed to be under my feet all the time. Whereas with Boris, you know exactly where he is; normally next to you!"

ITV News Meridian's Heather Edwards sees how she measures up to Boris the mountain dog. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Although he is not the biggest Pyrenean Mountain Dog, Boris is the British, Irish, and Swiss champion in his breed.

He has not been able to compete this year due to the pandemic, but Susan hopes Boris has what it takes to take the world title too.