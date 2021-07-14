Tennis star Johanna Konta withdraws from Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Eastbourne tennis star, Johnna Konta, has announced that she won't be taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after having to self-isolate with Coronavirus.

Konta, who made her Olympic debut in Rio, was unable to compete at Wimbledon last month after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Whilst self-isolating she developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career Johanna Konta

She said: "I have been unable to train for the last two weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo".

She continued: "I'll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon. During this time, I'll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and hope you will all join me".