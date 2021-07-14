Two charged after guns found in lorry at Dover

Two men have been charged after three 9mm guns were found in a lorry in Dover, as part of an operation by the National Crime Agency.

The firearms, believed to be forward venting blank firers converted to fire live ammunition, were discovered by Border Force officers in the men's lorry at Dover's freight controls on Monday morning.

Also inside the lorry were two Albanian men who were handed over to immigration authorities.

35-year-old Ionut Constantin Diaconu and 38-year-old and Constantin Neacsu, both from Romania, were charged with smuggling section 5 firearms.

They appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court and were remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on the 10th of August.