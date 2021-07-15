Brighton man who stalked ex-partner is jailed
A man from Brighton who stalked his ex-partner for three months, has been given a 26-week jail sentence.
Samuel Delgado Cuero, 47, of Ticehurst Road, carried out his stalking campaign between April and June.
He threatened to harm the woman and her new partner, monitoring what she was doing online and making persistent unwanted contact, including visiting her home in Hove.
He even hacked into the woman’s iPhone cloud, threatening to put intimate pictures of her on the internet.
However, following a police investigation he was arrested and charged and, despite pleading not guilty at his trial at Brighton Magistrates Court on 29 June he was convicted and sent to prison.
The Court also issued Delgado Cuero with a Restraining Order to last five years, prohibiting him from contacting the woman, from entering the road where she lives in Hove, and from making public any pictures of her.