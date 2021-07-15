House that inspired murder-mystery game Cluedo goes up for sale

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

The house that inspired the mansion for the murder-mystery board game Cluedo has gone up for sale.

Tudor Close in Rottingdean near Brighton is now open to offers in excess of £1,000,000.

It was originally a small 1920’s development of seven cottages by Charles Neville.

In the 1930s it became the Tudor Close Hotel, an exclusive venue welcoming many famous Hollywood stars through the door; such as a Cary Grant, Bette Davis and Errol Flynn.

Tudor Close Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two travelling entertainers Anthony and Elva Pratt dreamt up the board game which became Cluedo after staying in the grade two listed building.

The four-bedroom property is said to have inspired the different rooms in the well-known board game, such as the billiards room and the ballroom.

The building reverted to individual homes after the hotel closed.

However the current owners of the house Denise and Trevor Hopper have kept the tradition alive, even hosting their own murder mystery parties.

Trevor said: "There's so much history to the house; it's not just Cluedo.

"It's the Hollywood history, troops staying during the war...we constantly find new things about it."

Many rooms inspired the creators of Cluedo. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Estate agent Josh Osborne said: "We've had enquires from people in America, in Australia and all over the world.

"People are talking about this house because of the story behind it."

The estate agents are looking for offers, and you could say they're hoping to make a killing.