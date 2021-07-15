The owners of Portsmouth Football Club have issued a statement over claims that racist messages were sent by members of the under 18 squad.

An investigation is underway after images were allegedly shared between the players in a group chat.

In a tweet, owner Michael Eisner said there was 'no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind' at the club and promised 'appropriate consequences' for anyone taking part in racist behaviour.

He said: "We won’t tolerate it, and there will be appropriate consequences for anyone who engages in racist behavior in social media or elsewhere."

Portsmouth Football Club says it will provide an update once the investigation has been completed.

Players in England's squad received a torrent of online abuse following their defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Politicians, royalty, and the footballing world are among those that have condemned the racist attacks.

"You're not England fans and we don't want you," England captain Harry Kane told those who sent abusive messages following the Three Lions' loss.

England fell just short in the final of Euro 2020 Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Since then, a petition to ban racists from football games reached a million signatures, making it one of the most signed online petitions ever.

It calls for the Football Association to work with the government to ban perpetrators of racist abuse from all matches in England for life.

A petition needs 100,000 signatures to be debated in Parliament, meaning MPs will decide whether or not to make the call law.