More than £980,000 awarded to support domestic abuse and sexual violence victims

More than £980,000 has been awarded to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in the Thames Valley.

The funding from the Ministry of Justice will help pay for more support workers and counselling to help victims.

28 separate organisations will benefit from the money, including those supporting LGBTQ+ and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups.

It's hoped this will help those who are less likely to access support and ensure the organisations have the resources to meet victims' specific needs.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner says the increase in funding for specialist services will help to give victims better support to help them recover.

Some of the posts are dedicated to supporting particular groups, who for a range of reasons, can be less likely to access support such as men, disabled victims and victims within LGBTQ+ and BAMER communities. Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police & Crime Commissioner

Mr Barber says he's keen to make sure there are no gaps in the system.

He says: "There are a huge number of public bodies and charities who will provide support but in amongst that patchwork, it's very easy for people to become confused about where best to get the help that they need."

"That's one of the roles of these independent advisors, who will be able to guide people through that complex process."

Lorna McArdle, CEO, Support U says the funding is a "major step".

She says: "Someone like the PCC has seen that the LGBT community need the specialist support and having Support U around, means that they feel comfortable knowing that the money they're sending towards us will be able to be used more effectively."

