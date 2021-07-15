The Last Word: July 2021

Play video

Watch July's episode of The Last Word

Back to normality, Step 4, Unlock.

Whatever you want to call it, this coming Monday marks the end of so many of our Covid restrictions. But don't call it "Freedom Day" says Baroness Brinton of Kenardington in Kent, for the Lib Dems.

She's one of the three politicians considering what next Monday should look like, along with David Johnston, the Tory MP for Wantage, and Alan Whitehead, who is the Labour MP for Southampton Test.

Lady Brinton has been shielding for the duration of the pandemic. She says next Monday will look nothing like 'freedom' for her, and so many others, who fear what the virus could do.

David Johnston says there's no confusion about when and where masks should be worn. And he supports the Government's position of appealing to people's common sense.

And with the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 final last Sunday, how should the net be policed against racists who targeted some of the England squad?

