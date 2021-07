Play video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Dolphin sightings have reached record levels this summer with some caught on video - including one of the highest jumps ever recorded off the Sussex coast.

To actually see them leap, one in particular, clean out of the water - two or three times its body-length clean out of the water - was just spectacular. And I thought wow, that level of interaction is like a once in a lifetime experience and felt very blessed. And then two weeks later instead of 20 miles off we're 200m from Brighton Marina and we saw a pair of dolphins this time. Ray Burn, Skipper, Grey Viking II

Marine biologists say dolphins are being spotted both close to our region's shores and further out to sea. And they're not alone, a thresher shark has also been seen breaking the water a mile off Cuckmere Haven.

As humans, I think we see a dolphin or a whale or any sort of cetacean and we immediately feel a relationship, some sort of connection. They have intelligence, they play, clearly as you can see from the footage. We have the potential of climate change with warmer waters, we have different prey species moving in and out. We have lots of factors coming together. Lloyd Gofton, Sussex Dolphin Project

Moments of wonder, once thought rare, now regularly being caught on camera - and that in changing tides could be here to stay.