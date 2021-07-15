Why Kent sculptors spend days trying to remove illegal copycats

Play video

It took a couple from Kent 9 years to build a life-size sculpture called 'Icarus Had A Sister', but tiny plastic replicas have been appearing on various websites around the world.

The artists say they're spending hours every day trying to take the adverts down.

This exclusive life-size sculpture has been shipped to a collector in Australia who paid £50,000.

Online you can pick up tiny, plastic replicas for around £20. For Andre Masters and CJ Munn, it is soul destroying.

The adverts clearly visible on Amazon and various other platforms.

Hundreds of adverts have already been taken down but policing mass produced replicas is an impossible task, especially when they're made abroad.

Amazon invests significant resources to protect our customers from inauthentic goods. We quickly investigate reports of suspected infringement and we hold bad actors accountable. Amazon

In Greek mythology Icarus flew too close to the sun causing his wings to melt and customers buying these fake replicas may have had their fingers burnt, but the artists behind the original are determined to clamp down on those responsible.