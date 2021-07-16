Concerns of staff shortages in South East as self isolate app alerts increase

There are growing concerns from businesses across the Thames Valley and South East over staff shortages, following an increase in the number of staff receiving an NHS 'ping' alert to self isolate.

More than half a million people in England have been told to isolate through the NHS Test and Trace app in the last week.

Charlie Russell, a chef from Brighton, received a text saying he needed to isolate.

He says the only place he had been was his work, but none of his colleagues received an alert.

"I'm a musician and a chef. I'm concerned for both of those industries. I've got a lot of chef friends who are freelance and they're getting pinged and they can't work. And a lot of musicians I work with as well, they're getting pinged and they're relying on a lot of work that's coming up.

"There's just something not right about it and it's making people angry. It's making people want to turn ignorant to the app."

Watch - Charlie Russell:

Play video

The Miller of Mansfield in Goring

The Miller of Mansfield pub and restaurant in Goring has been forced to shut for a day after two members of staff were 'pinged' by the NHS app.

Manager Mary Galer says it has lost them thousands of pounds of business.

"We work week to week day to day. It's been a hard enough year already. I don't think anybody can afford to lose anything at the moment."

Watch - Mary Galer:

Play video

The Test and Trace app is also having an affect on travel. Earlier this week Southern Railway ran a reduced timetable because of the number of staff self isolating. GWR says it is monitoring the situation.

Watch - Dan Panes, Great Western Railway:

Play video

520,194 The number of alerts sent from the NHS Covid app in England & Wales in the 7 days to Jul 7

With the number of alerts being sent out rising considerably in the last two weeks, some Unions have issued warnings about the possible impact on the workforce.

What do people on the street make of the situation?

Watch - people in Portsmouth give their views on the Covid alerts:

Play video

What has the Government said?

Downing Street said it was "highly unlikely" that the NHS Covid app was leading to "large numbers" of people being "pinged" through the walls of their house.A spokesman for the Prime Minister told reporters: "We're confident that that is not contributing to large numbers of individuals being asked to self-isolate."The app uses low-energy Bluetooth and its signal strength is significantly reduced through things like brick walls, so therefore it is highly unlikely that through brick walls would lead to an alert."Asked whether there were plans to lessen the app's sensitivity with so many users being sent alerts in recent weeks, the spokesman replied: "We keep things under review but the app is doing what it is designed to do."No 10 said those contacted by the NHS Covid app to self-isolate should follow the guidance, amid calls from some employers for "pinged" staff who test negative to be allowed to continue to go to work.

Asked about employers calling for those testing negative to break their self-isolation, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "We are asking people who are contacted by the app to continue to isolate, that's what we've asked people to do since the app was launched.

"The reason for that is not just to protect themselves but also to try and break the chain of transmission to other people that they may come into contact with."