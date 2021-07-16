Drink driver who left teenage cyclist with catastrophic injuries is jailed

A drink driver who left a 17-year-old cyclist with catastrophic injuries has been jailed for more than two years.

22-year-old Benjamin Grimmett was driving his car along the A259 in Bognor Regis having spent the evening drinking with friends on West Wittering beach.

He mounted the pavement on the other side of the road where he struck the teenage cyclist, who was thrown into a lamp post.

The victim suffered life threatening injuries including spinal damage and a bleed on the brain.

Grimmett failed to stop at the scene despite damage to his windscreen.

He came to a stop in the nearside lane around one mile away, where he failed a roadside breathalyser test.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol in his system and for failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

A search in custody found Grimmett was in possession of both Class A and B drugs and a further breath test found he had 54 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 50mcg per 100ml of breath.

Grimmett has also been banned from driving for 50 months.