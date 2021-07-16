Funeral of PCSO Julia James to take place at Canterbury Cathedral

The funeral of PCSO Julia James, who was found dead near woodland in Kent, will take place next week.

The 53-year-old's body was discovered in Ackholt Wood in Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April.

On Thursday (22 July), family and friends will attend a private funeral at Canterbury Cathedral at noon.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the mother-of-two are being asked to observe the funeral procession travelling through the village at around 11am; starting at Dorman Avenue South, around the Market Square and back out via Dorman Avenue North.

A PCSO looks at flowers and messages left in Aylesham, Kent, for PCSO Julia James Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

In a message online, Julia's daughter Bethan Coles said to those attending the service: "If you have anything blue to wear on the day then please do so. We have lots of gents wearing blue ties and ladies wearing blue or accessorising with blue bags/shoes. However there is no pressure to do this, please just be comfortable."

Canterbury Cathedral will be live streaming the service for the public to view online.

Meanwhile St Finbarr's Church will be opening their doors on the day for those wishing to light a candle.

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Bethan added: "If anyone wishes to send flowers then we would love to see them placed in the Market Square as they were before."

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James's murder.

Wheeler is due to go on trial on 29 November.