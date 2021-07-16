Hospital trust will continue with face mask rule after Covid restrictions ease

All staff, patients and visitors must continue to wear face coverings in Oxfordshire's hospitals despite restrictions easing further on Monday (19 July).

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the John Radcliffe and Horton General, says social distancing and hand hygiene guidance will remain in place.

The trust says it is to protect vulnerable patients from Covid-19 and to prevent possible staff shortages due to self-isolation.

Horton General Hospital in Banbury Credit: ITV News Meridian

Professor Meghana Pandit, Chief Medical Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "In our hospitals we care for the sickest and most vulnerable patients, and we must do everything possible to keep them safe.

"Even if you have had two vaccinations, you can still carry and pass on COVID-19 to others. We are therefore asking visitors and patients coming to our hospitals to continue to follow the guidelines, wear a face covering, follow social distancing guidance and use good hand hygiene."

We have a duty of care to do all that we can to keep our patients, service users and staff as safe as possible. Dr Karl Marlowe, Chief Medical Officer for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

It follows concerns for the rising number of cases of coronavirus within Oxfordshire.

Recently, Oxford city was given rapid additional support by central government including increased testing and help to maximise vaccine uptake, as cases rose to 'unprecedented' levels.

The city is firmly in the top ten in the entire country having risen particularly rapidly during late June and early July.

Patients, visitors and staff are being asked to:

Wear a mask at all times (unless exempt)

Use sanitiser or wash your hands for 20 seconds

Maintain 2 metres distancing

Keep left in corridors

Adhere to the signs showing the maximum number of people in a room/lift

Don't use seats that are taped off