Racially and religiously aggravated offences reported in Dorset rise by 43%

There has been a 43% rise in racially and religiously aggravated offences recorded in Dorset, according to new figures from the Home Office.

The county's police saw the third biggest year-on-year increase in the country.

325 racially or religiously aggravated offences were recorded by Dorset police in 2019

464 racially or religiously aggravated offences were recorded by Dorset police in 2020

Superintendent Alan Setchell, Dorset Police, says the force every crime reported, especially hate crime, are looked at with a significant level of supervision and scrutiny.

He says Dorset Police is aware that hate crimes are widely unreported and is looking at reducing the gap between the survey and reported crime.

Dorset Police and third party reporting centres have used awareness campaigns to make it clear that hate crimes will not be tolerated and to report matters to the police. The message is very clear: hate crimes are not tolerated in our communities. Superintendent Alan Setchell, Dorset Police

National Police Chiefs' Council lead for hate crime, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton says the police have worked hard to improve their response to hate crime and take all reports of threats and abuse seriously.

He says: "Targeting someone because of their race or other characteristic is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

"Everyone has the right to live their lives without fear of being attacked, either physically, verbally or online."

There's been a 43% rise in racially and religiously aggravated offences in Dorset Credit: ITV Meridian

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at independent charity Victim Support says the significant rise in racially and religiously aggravated crime is "shocking" and "a huge cause for concern".

She says: "In order to encourage more victims to come forward and report crimes, we must ensure that they have the confidence they will get justice from these incidences."

Hate crime is a serious offence and throughout the pandemic we have been seeing high numbers of victims seeking support, particularly following the easing of lockdowns. We have seen victims who not only live with pain and suffering after facing horrendous abuse, but who also have had their sense of safety, wellbeing and self-worth damaged. Diana Fawcett, Chief Executive, Victim Support

A spokesperson from the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: "An increase in the number of police recorded cases could be owing to a number of reasons, and could be a sign of improvements in recording practices, but more still needs to be done to improve the process and the quality of support for victims.

"This includes effective hate crime training for police forces and work to ensure our hate crime laws are clear and easy to understand."