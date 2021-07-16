Reading FC friendly cancelled after player and staff test positive for Covid-19

Three members of Reading FC are self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

It means Friday's (16 July) pre-season friendly match with Aberdeen FC at Cormack Park has been cancelled.

One player and two support staff contracted the virus and have been 'isolating in their rooms'.

Reading FC says the rest of the squad have been tested and following negative results, have been permitted to continue their final couple of days of pre-season preparation in Scotland as planned.