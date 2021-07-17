Coastguard issues warning on one of the hottest weekends of the year

With the hot weather this weekend the RNLI has issued a warning to people heading to our coastlines about the dangers the water can pose.

It wants to remind people that the sea temperature around the South Coast is still low enough to cause cold water shock. If you get into trouble in the water, stay calm and Float to live until you can get control of your breathing.

Yesterday Poole Lifeboat was dispatched, on one of the hottest days of the year so far, to a report of person in the water. The person had been recovered by passing boat at Durley Chine.

People are being reminded that if they see anyone else in trouble, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

Poole lifeboat was called out on one of the hottest days of the year so far Credit: Poole Lifeboat

England could see the hottest day of the year this weekend as the skies finally clear after weeks of wet and humid weather. Many parts of the UK could be in for a mini-heat wave - defined as a period of three days or more above a certain threshold.

The South East can expect clear skies and highs of 29C on Saturday with the mercury climbing to between 31C and 32C on Sunday.

The balmy weather, driven by a blast of warm air coming in from the Azores in the North Atlantic, has prompted health officials to issue warnings about the dangers of extreme heat.

Pet owners are being reminded to keep their pets cool and hydrated Credit: PA

Both medical authorities and vets are urging people to keep the vulnerable and animals safe. Public Health England advised people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now also warned rising temperatures could increase the risk of heat stroke in dogs. The vet service sees a spike in callouts as the weather warms up and has warned that temperatures above 20C put dogs at risk, and that survival rates for dogs with heat stroke is just 50%.