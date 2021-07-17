Lifeboat crews rescue a young deer swimming in the Solent

Lifeboat crews are used to carrying out a lot of different rescues but this morning they carried out a rather unusual one.

The Cowes RNLI lifeboat were amazed to see a young deer swimming in the Solent.

The deer, of the Muntjac variety found in the New Forest, had apparently been carriedsome three miles across the Solent by the tide, to end up off Princes Green, Cowes.

The young deer was taken back to the lifeboat station and put in the shower room, whereit was given a drink and again wrapped in a blanket, to await being picked up by theRSPCA.

Cowes lifeboat found the young deer swimming in the Solent Credit: Cowes lifeboat

It was quite exhausted and cold when we got it over the stern of the boat. A member of our crew, Felicity Elliott, a doctor at Newport’s St Mary’s Hospital, then quickly wrapped it in a blanket. Myles Hussey, Cowes lifeboat helm

“To say we were surprised was an under-statement,” said lifeboat helm Myles Hussey.“Even the Coastguard had to be told three times before they believed us!”

“I always wanted to rescue a dog, but instead it was a deer,” said Myles. “And because ofthe tide at the time we named the youngster Ebbing.”