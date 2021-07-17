Rival rugby clubs team up for mental health awareness
There is no doubt that the pandemic has highlighted the importance of seeking support when it comes to our mental health and now three rugby clubs in Reading are doing their part to raise awareness.
Monday will see an end to Covid19 restrictions and for three of Reading's major rugby clubs this means getting back on the pitch. But the last year hasn't been easy, both for physical performance and mental health. Many players rely on the camaraderie of the sport to help them through the tougher times and this hasn't been able to happen during the pandemic.
Middle-aged men are more likely to die by suicide than any other age group which is why the Samaritans has teamed up with Reading RFC, Reading Abbey RFC and Reading Rams. The teams would normally be rivals but they've put their differences aside for such an important issue.
Newly installed, unmissable Samaritans branded posters and signage has been placed around all 3 clubs encouraging players and spectators to ask for help if they are struggling with their mental health. This is just one of the steps these clubs are taking to support their community.
WATCH: Charlotte Briere-Edney's report
If you're struggling you can head to ITV's Britain Get Talking page for places that can help and advice from experts
The assistance dogs helping their owners through the lows of lockdown