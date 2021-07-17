Street artist transforms derelict casino

For the first time in more than 40 years, a Portsmouth landmark is being opened to the public as part of an ambitious art exhibition.

The Old Casino in Southsea closed in the 1980s, but a well-known local street artist has been allowed free rein to turn it into a vibrant gallery.

In the 1960s it hosted performers like Led Zeppelin and Eric Clapton.

Paul Stone or "My Dog Sighs" as he's known, had to deal with dust, debris and pigeons who had made the building their home. But as Rachel Hepworth found out it's been completely transformed.