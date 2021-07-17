The moment a county lines drug dealer is arrested as he's jailed for 9 years

Police in Kent have released video of the moment a county lines drug dealer, who tried to escape with bags of cocaine and heroin, was arrested.

Jemel Fourneillier from Gillingham has been jailed for more than 9 years.

He admitted at Maidstone Crown Court to being involved in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin, possessing criminal property, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a certificate.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Monday 17th February 2020 following two search warrants at properties in King Street, Rochester and Miller Way, Wainscott.

During the warrants, which were carried out by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, Fournillier was seen running out of a bathroom holding a bag containing crack cocaine and heroin.

A smaller bag of crack cocaine was also recovered by officers after it had been thrown into a toilet. Drug paraphernalia, including scales and two mobile phones were also found.

At the same time police carried out the second drug warrant at a house in Wainscott. Inside the property they searched an airing cupboard where they found more cocaine and heroin hidden in three separate packages, as well as a large quantity of cash and a handgun which was loaded with ammunition.