'Aggressive' suspects tasered as three arrested following Dartford stabbing

Police in Dartford deployed tasers against two 'aggressive' suspects as they tried to bring a disturbance under control in the town centre.

One man suffered a stab wound during the incident, which happened just after 6pm on Saturday evening in Lowfield Street.

Officers responded to reports that a white Nissan Qashqai had collided with some roadside furniture before two men got out of the vehicle.

A fight ensued, during which one of the men suffered a stab wound.

Officers at the scene arrested the victim of the assault, who is in his 20s and from Erith, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Two other men from London, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were also arrested and under investigation for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A number of police officers were assaulted whilst in attendance, and two of those arrested were tasered as a result of their aggressive behaviour.

A fourth man suspected of carrying out the assault remains outstanding and enquiries to identify and locate him are ongoing.