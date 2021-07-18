'Aggressive' suspects tasered as three arrested following Dartford stabbing

Police were called to Lowfield Street in Dartford on Saturday evening

Police in Dartford deployed tasers against two 'aggressive' suspects as they tried to bring a disturbance under control in the town centre.

One man suffered a stab wound during the incident, which happened just after 6pm on Saturday evening in Lowfield Street.

Officers responded to reports that a white Nissan Qashqai had collided with some roadside furniture before two men got out of the vehicle.

A fight ensued, during which one of the men suffered a stab wound.

Officers at the scene arrested the victim of the assault, who is in his 20s and from Erith, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Two other men from London, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were also arrested and under investigation for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A number of police officers were assaulted whilst in attendance, and two of those arrested were tasered as a result of their aggressive behaviour.

A fourth man suspected of carrying out the assault remains outstanding and enquiries to identify and locate him are ongoing.

 

