Vintage steam engines fuelled with olive stones in post-coal trial

WATCH: Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

The organisers of Kent’s largest steam engine rally have been trialling using olive stones to fuel some of their vintage vehicles.

The alternative to traditional coal is one of the options being explored, in an attempt to guarantee the long-term future of the event.

A test event was held this weekend, ahead of the full Weald of Kent steam rally next month.

There are fears that the possible end of British coal production next year will make the essential material even harder and more expensive to source.

Others worry that possible new environmental legislation could scupper such preservation rallies.

Olive stones could help replace traditional coal – like this – which has been used to fuel steam machinery for decades.

A classic steam tractor uses “about 25 kilos of coal every two miles”, explains event organiser Bill Giles.

“It’s becoming more costly and the likelihood is once the Welsh mine licence runs out in 18 months time, all our coal will have to be imported.”

Bill Giles explains the possible future problems with using coal:

In recent weeks, Bill has been testing a more environmentally friendly product, which has olive stones among its ingredients.

“The olive stones are a bulking product… because of their nature they can’t be put into landfill so, as a result of that, they’re looking at alternative ways of effectively disposing of it,” Bill Giles added.

Some vintage engines were put through their paces at a test event on Sunday, ahead of the Weald of Kent Steam Rally in August.

Cllr Heather Hayward, Ashford Council (Ind):

Local resident and borough councillor Heather Hayward hopes the event is able to continue for years to come.

“I just think there’s a real community spirit in these steam groups. My son got in touch and he got involved with people he’d never normally meet up with and has been welcomed as one of the gang.”

The Climate Change Committee recently accused the UK government of falling behind on its key goal of cutting greenhouse gases by 78% by 2035.