Dog left tied to lamp post with broken leg finds forever home

A young dog who was left tied to a lamp post with a severely broken leg in Canterbury, has finally found a loving home.

Steve needed emergency surgery and two metal plates fitted to fix his broken right limb after he was discovered at a bus stop last Winter.

That was followed by months of behaviour work to help build up his confidence.

Steve underwent months of treatment

Áine Maguire, senior vet at RSPCA Finsbury Park Animal Hospital, said: “Poor Steve was cowering and terrified when he arrived. He didn’t want to be handled and definitely didn’t want any needles near him.

"X-rays revealed a complete fracture of the long bones of his right foreleg. I could tell by how he flinched and snarled how much pain he must be in.

"Time was of the essence if we wanted to avoid having to amputate his leg.”

Steve's leg was fitted with two metal plates

A month after his surgery he was moved to RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre for expert rehabilitation and behavioural therapy.

Behaviour and welfare adviser Jacque Kaye led the treatment. She said, “Steve would retreat to the back of his kennel, growling, whenever someone came near.

“We knew he had deep emotional scars and we’d need to work with him for some time in order to get him ready for adoption.

“It’s always difficult when a dog’s been abandoned because there’s no history.

"Why didn’t someone take him to a vet? Every scenario is heartbreaking; this poor dog just hadn’t been cared for.”

Steve with his new owners, Suzi and Graham

Eventually, Steve was put up for adoption. He moved in with his new owners, retired couple Suzi and Graham, in July.

Suzi said, “When I spotted Steve online I felt so sad for him. I knew that we’d have the time and commitment to give him the right, loving home and continue his training. He’s the most loving dog.

“He’s full of energy and likes plenty of walks. We still need to work on his recall, although now he does at least look when we call him – so we’re getting there!

"But he’s such a gorgeous boy, we’re happy to take it slowly and do whatever he needs.”