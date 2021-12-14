Many schools say they are struggling with high absence rates among staff and pupils as we approach the final days of term.

With Covid cases on the rise some families are choosing not to send their children in to school, and several schools have chosen to cancel large scale Christmas events.

Many parents have raised concerns that if there is lots of mixing in the run up to Christmas, that it could have a knock on effect by the end of term.

St Wilfrid's Roman Catholic School has seen many staff working overtime to cover sickness

At St Wilfrid's Roman Catholic School in Crawley, most events have been moved from in-person to online and the headteacher Michael Ferry said that teachers will be relieved to get to the Christmas holidays as many have had to work overtime to cover staff sickness.

He said, "We have had peaks and troughs over the last term, we're down to 28 students who are off with Covid-related reasons. They've either tested positive or are still waiting for their test result, and fortunately at the moment we've only got one member of staff of for a Covid-related reason.

"Other schools are in different situations, with one other local school resorting to moving students in and out of school on a phased basis.

"Although we had planned to do that, we haven't had to do that which I'm thankful for.

He added, "I think staff will be glad when we get to Christmas, more glad than they've ever been, and that's because staff have had to do an enormous amount of extra work this term in covering for absent colleagues, whether that's for Covid-related reasons or normal health reasons.

"What we have seen is the return of the cold and flu season, which we possibly didn't see last year, and that was probably down to the way we organised the school in terms of bubbles and the restrictions.

"But it's meant that staff have had less non-contact time, and it's eaten into their ability to plan and prepare for lessons.

He added, "We haven't had to cancel anything, but the majority of events have been moved to online.

"During the course of the last three weeks, I made that decision because the number of cases were rising, particularly in Mid Sussex and in Crawley, so our in school assemblies have become virtual."

The school has kept trips out to the theatre and various other places going, but the Christmas fayre on the penultimate day of term has moved outside.

December is traditionally a time when there would be all types of large scale events.

Fayres, concerts, nativities and Christmas lunches are popular gatherings for primary and secondary schools.

There's been a wide debate nationally about whether Nativity plays and other festive events should go ahead, in light of the Omicron variant.

Some schools have cancelled events to try and reduce the spread of the virus, while some have switched events online.

But others say they are going ahead. Redbridge Community School in Southampton is running a Winter Wonderland event in the school gym.

They say it's vital for students' mental health and wellbeing that they get to participate in festive social activities.

The school said it has put many measures in to make the wonderland as safe as possible.

Headteacher Jason Ashley said, "They are year groups who have assemblies together, they have lessons together so they are not doing anything that's not already happening within the school.

"The students are expected to wear their masks when they are not on the ice rink or inflatables, and they are expected to sanitise their hands.

"We have the doors open for fresh air and the equipment is wiped down after each session."