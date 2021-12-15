Play video

A man has described his "miracle" escape jumping from the third floor of a burning building during a suspected arson attack that left one person dead in Reading, Berkshire.

The resident, who lives in a block of flats in Grovelands Road, said that he made the desperate leap after becoming trapped in the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday.

"A firefighter then came in and told me the building was on fire and to leave it now, so I jumped out of the window - it's about 12ft. I landed okay but hurt my leg."

"I think it's a miracle how it all happened."

Aerial photos show the extent of the damage caused.

Thames Valley Police has now launched a murder and arson investigation after the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning (15 December).

One person has died, and it is believed a number of others are unaccounted for following the blaze near Grovelands Road. Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder, and he remains in custody.

Paramedics say a number of people are being assessed and treated at the scene as multiple crews respond to the unfolding incident.

The block of flats were severely damaged in the fire

A nearby resident was woken up by smoke pouring into the sky in the early hours of this morning. The man, who did not wish to be named, said, "I was asleep this morning and we could smell and see black smoke pouring in the air.

"There's been a bit of commotion, I've never seen so many police and fire engines in my life.

"The building has been really badly damaged, parts of the roof have been torn off, windows are smashed and smoke has been coming out of it for hours. I'm not sure who lives there."

Emergency services were called to the flats at Grovelands Road

Police say the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

South Central Ambulance Service described it as a "major incident".

Road closures are in place, and people were being asked to avoid the area.

In a statement on Twitter, Thames Valley Police said: "Local agencies are working together at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading.

"Our officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site. Sadly, one person is believed to have died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

"Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time."

The statement added: "If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance."

The fire gutted the rood of the property in Grovelands Road

Fire and ambulance crews at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading

A dedicated number was being set up for concerned people to enquire about their loved ones, the force said.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service have tweeted to urge those affected to attempt to contact their loved ones, before contacting the team.

The Thames Valley Police Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, said: "Tragic news that at least one person is believed to have died in the early hours of this morning in a fire at a block of flats in Grovelands Rd, Reading."Sadly others have been injured and some remain unaccounted for.

"Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson and murder. Officers on the scene continue to work closely with Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service."

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We are currently attending a major incident in Grovelands Road, Reading, with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police. Please avoid the area."

The service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) two critical care doctors, BASICS and six ambulance crews were at the scene alongside police and fire crews.

A spokesperson said: "Please could we ask you to avoid the area while emergency services respond to this incident. Thank you for your help and understanding."Reading Buses has confirmed that some services are being diverted.

A dedicated number and online portal have now been set up for anyone needing to report anyone as missing or who has any information to report relating to this incident.

View the online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/NATIONAL21Y05-PO1

For UK calls, contact 0800 051 6079

For calls outside the UK, contact 020 7126 7641