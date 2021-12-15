ITV Hub Homepage
Your Pictures: December 2021
Meridian
Weather
Weather Gallery Meridian
Wednesday 15 December 2021, 4:52pm
Philippa Drew
Weather Presenter, ITV Meridian
First sunrise of winter, New Forest
Credit: Nick Lucas
Sparrows splashing, Poole
Credit: Clare Slade
Sunset over Hastings
Credit: Peter Norman
Little Donkey, Newbridge
Credit: Viv Stewart
A rare red rainbow, Bognor Regis
Credit: Monika Kotowicz
Herstmonceux Castle in the December sunshine
Credit: Paul Anderson
Bright skies over Hastings
Credit: Chris Jennings
Bullfinch in Crowborough
Credit: Tom Lee
A rainbow in the gloom over Cholsey
Credit: Barry Sheldon
Little Robin Redbreast, Charlton Marshall
Credit: Colin Lennox-Gordon