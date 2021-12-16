Conditions for migrants detained on the Kent coast after arriving in small boats remain very poor, according to prisons inspectors and independent monitors.

That's despite Home Office assurances that it would make significant improvements.

Inspectors and independent monitors, who separately visited the facilities, were concerned that unaccompanied children were held with unrelated adults.

Inspectors also found that women who said they had been raped by smugglers were not adequately supported and also concerns about serious burns were not picked up by staff or properly treated.

One 16-year-old girl who had fuel burns on her legs and had been at Tug Haven for two days wearing wet clothes did not have her injuries detected until she was admitted to the KIU.

By this time, the seam of her clothes had become embedded into the burns and a medic reported that the girl was likely to be scarred for life.

Facilities at the site for migrants arriving into Dover

In his report, Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: "Our last inspection in September 2020 found that these facilities were badly equipped to meet their purpose.

"Following that inspection, we were assured by the Home Office that rapid action would be taken to improve both strategic planning and the conditions in which detainees were held. However, despite some limited progress, detainees, including large numbers of unaccompanied children, continued [in 2021] to experience very poor treatment and conditions.

"It is unclear why there had been such delays following the assurances that we were given by the Home Office after our last inspection.

"Leaders told us of difficulties in coordinating the various partners whose cooperation was required, but this was not a sufficient explanation for why, one year later, we still found people being held for even longer in conditions that were so inadequate."

A new marquee at the initial point of entry, Tug Haven, now gave arriving migrants better cover from the elements and there was enough dry clothing and food. However, many people, including families with young children, spent over 24 hours in tents with no sleeping facilities.

Men, women, families and unaccompanied children were regularly held together in the same facility, causing significant safeguarding concerns.

Inspectors were concerned by inadequate follow-up care for two women who said they had been raped and another who said she had been sold into domestic servitude.

The Dover IMB, which monitors the Kent Channel detention facilities, said they were "extremely concerned about the continuing - and worsening - conditions in Dover, believing these should be highlighted as a matter of urgency."

Sleeping facilities were also criticised at the holding site in Kent

Independent monitors visited Tug Haven on the "least busy day" between 8 and 11 October, when they nevertheless found 400 people had slept there overnight.

They found:

Evidence of an increasing number of injuries among migrants - including fuel burns and cuts and bruises to feet - which were not being picked up at Tug Haven and which also had the potential to be missed at the Kent Intake Unit (KIU) and Frontier House.

Many of those detained at Dover were then moved to Heathrow Immigration Removal Centre (IRC).

The centre lacked either the infrastructure or staff to support them.

Independent monitors at Heathrow found that, on one night, four coaches arrived and detainees had to sleep on the floor, without proper sanitary arrangements.

The Heathrow IRC IMB described the conditions as "unacceptable and degrading but unavoidable, given the lack of regard to the centre's ability to process arrivals".