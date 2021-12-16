Play video

A trip down memory lane - Stacey Poole takes a look back at Fred's remarkable career

After nearly four decades, ITV broadcaster Fred Dinenage will today say goodbye to regional news.

Fred is one of ITV's longest serving news anchors, and has presented regional news in the Meridian region for 38 years.

On Thursday, December 16, the much-loved presenter and children's television veteran will broadcast his last show on ITV Meridian at 6pm after nearly six decades in television.

Speaking to ITV Meridian this morning, Fred said, "It started as a seven-week contract at Southern TV on a children's programme in 1963 - it's lasted 58 years.

"I still can't believe it.

"I've been so happy at ITV. I just want to say thank you to my dear colleagues, and our wonderful viewers for giving me so much love and support."

ITV Meridian presenter, Sangeeta Bhabra

Fred announced in October, that he would be stepping down from his role alongside co-presenter Sangeeta Bhabra at Christmas.

Fred, who started his television career with Southern Television in 1963, has previously described the decision to step down as tough.

Though he won't be presenting regional news, the broadcaster will continue with his crime programmes on Sky, and ITV's HOW.

Fred is also keen to write more books after having one recently commissioned.

Fred has presented ITV Meridian with Sangeeta Bhabra since 2009

A number of well-known faces have sent messages of support and congratulations to Fred as he reaches his last ITV Meridian programme.

Paul O'Grady, ITV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Alan Titchmarsh said, "Fred, I can't believe you're going.

"It will not be the same on my television without you. Congratulations on all you've done. Enjoy your, well I'm not going to say the R word, but well done you."

Kate Garraway, Good Morning Britain

Reformed boyband, JLS said, "Hi Fred, Sit back, relax and enjoy your retirement, you've done all the hard work now.

"It's all down to you for everything you have achieved, so now it's time for luxury. How for now - we'll see you soon."

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

During his career, Fred has presented regional programmes made by Southern Television and its successor TVS, including Tell the Truth and Coast to Coast.

In the 1970s he covered regional sport for Yorkshire Television and went on to host the network ITV Saturday afternoon show World of Sport, a role that saw him cover two Olympic Games.

Fred became a household name on the children’s television programme How? and only last year appeared in every episode of a new series of the show, made for CITV.

Fred Dinenage with Debbie Thrower on Meridian Tonight

Fred has worked with presenters including Fern Britton, Debbie Thrower and Natasha Kaplinsky.

For the past 12 years he has co-hosted ITV News Meridian with Sangeeta Bhabra who Fred describes as "the most marvellous person to work with."

I just want to say thank you to my dear colleagues, and our wonderful viewers for giving me so much love and support. Fred Dinenage

The Head of News at ITV Meridian, Alison Nice, has worked with Fred for the last sixteen years.

She said: "He is an absolute professional who is loved by those who watch our show and his colleagues.

"Fred is the same person off screen as he is on.

"He is warm and caring and has time for everyone in the team. Fred is a brilliant journalist and presenter and we will all miss him very much."

Paying tribute to Fred, Director of ITV News and Current Affairs Michael Jermey said, "Fred has had one of the most remarkable television careers of anyone in the history of the medium.

"A familiar and very popular presence on our screens for well over 50 years he has outlasted almost all his peers.

"There are viewers, who as children, enjoyed watching Fred present How! in the 1960s, who are now themselves retired.

"Many generations of ITV viewers in the south of England have welcomed Fred into their homes every evening as the presenter of the local ITV regional news.

"He'll be greatly missed on the nightly programme. We won't now see him on TV every day but we will look forward to the occasional appearances that Fred intends to continue to make.

"Fred has been a marvellous friend to so many people at ITV down the years. We wish him all the very best for the future."