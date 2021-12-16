Bournemouth fire: Sixty firefighters tackle blaze in block of flats

Sixty two elderly residents had to leave their homes after a building in Bournemouth caught fire.

Thirteen fire engines and more than 60 firefighters attended the fire which started in the roof of the property in Poole Road just after 7am on Thursday morning (16 December).Multiple crews moved the affected residents to safety while they dealt with the blaze.

Watch: Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Cole

Play video

Fire crews say they always have a plan in place given the number of elderly residents living there.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Andy Cole said: "We have a predetermined attendance for this type of building and given the occupancy where there are elderly residents, we would have an increased attendance."

Crews from Westbourne, Springbourne, Redhill Park, Christchurch, Poole, Ferndown, Ringwood, Wimborne, New Milton and Burley, together with the aerial ladder platform from Westbourne, a support appliance from Hamworthy and a water carrier from Poole, were in attendance.

There were no injuries and firefighters will remain at the scene for most of the day.