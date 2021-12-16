Fred's love of Pompey and the beautiful game

Portsmouth Football Club has always been a place close to Fred Dinenage's heart.

Fred, a football enthusiast, fell in love with the club as a schoolboy, during a family holiday to Southsea, Hampshire.

He joined the Board of Directors at Portsmouth FC between 1998 and 2007.

Working alongside manager Harry Redknapp, and owner Milan Mandarich, Portsmouth won promotion to the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Fred with Portsmouth FC manager Harry Redknapp, and owner Milan Mandarich

Speaking about Fred, Harry Redknapp said, "We had some great times at Pompey, I think I was Fred's chauffeur - Fred and Milan.

"I went there as Director of Football that first year, and I don't really know what I was doing there, except sort of driving you and Milan to the games. Up to Sheffield, up to Barnsley.

"But we had good laughs, good chats."

Harry Redknapp

Fred started his TV career as a Sports presenter. In the 70's and 80's it meant reporting on the success of Southampton Football club under manager Lawrie McMenemy.

You're a living legend on TV. You and I go back a long way to when we were in the north. You did all sport and that up there. You've worked so hard and become so popular. And I think not just the viewers will miss you but everyone you've worked with and helped over the years. So good luck with everything you're doing Fred and one day soon I'll get you a ticket for St Mary's. Lawrie McMenemy

Fred was a talented football player growing up. Though a trial with Aston Villa did end with him scoring an own goal. But football's loss was TV's gain.

Fred has been a fan favourite with ITV Meridian viewers over the years.

When Fred announced in October he would step down at Christmas, viewers sent mesaages of support in their droves, showing how popular the broadcaster is, especially on the south coast.

Speaking following Fred's announcement, ITV Meridian Political correspondent Phil Hornby said, "I must be the only political correspondent who prepares for a live on the green by checking Portsmouth's latest score and checking the odds if Portsmouth are playing Blackpool.

"I'll really miss those bets, particularly the odd occasion when Fred's had to reach into his wallet and pull out one of those old white fivers.

"But most of all I'll miss working with one of the greatest and nicest broadcasters there's ever been."