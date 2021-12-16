Heathrow given green light to raise passenger charges by more than 50%

A plane flies over a Heathrow sign as it comes in to land Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Heathrow has been given permission to increase charges by more than 50% from January 2022.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s price per passenger next year will be £30.19.

The current charge is £19.60.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.

Last month, long queues formed at Terminal 3 as eager travellers checked in to their flights.

A decision on a long-term cap which is expected to begin in summer 2022 and run to 2027 is due to be announced early next year.

A spokesman for Heathrow, which had called for the cap to range from £32 to £43, said it was “extremely disappointed” in the interim figure of £30.19.

The £30.19 cap “reflects the uncertainty of the recovery of passenger volumes at the airport from the pandemic, particularly following the emergence of new information about the Omicron variant of Covid-19”, according to the CAA.

The cap will move up or down depending on factors such as passenger numbers and commercial revenue.

Heathrow said in September its losses from the Covid-19 pandemic had hit £3.4 billion.

Passenger numbers are around 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

Recovery at airports like Heathrow, Gatwick and Southampton has been slow, but as travel restrictions ease, British Airways is recruiting thousands of staff after mass layoffs last year.