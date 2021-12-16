Refuse workers set to strike over 'almost barbaric' working conditions

Refuse workers in Eastbourne are set to go on strike over pay and working conditions.

All 19 HGV bin lorry drivers who work for South East Environmental Services Ltd, which is owned by Eastbourne Council, have voted unanimously for industrial action.

The GMB Union say the drivers will walk out on New Year’s Eve, and the 7th and 10th of January, unless a resolution can be found. The union are due to meet with management for talks next week.

Declan MacIntyre, GMB Organiser, said: "All the staff deeply regret the impact to the Eastbourne residents they serve and sincerely apologise to all if the strike does need place.

Unfortunately, our members have been left with no choice Declan MacIntyre, GMB Organiser

“Their pay is near minimum wage while inflation runs rampant, while the way they are treated and their working conditions are almost barbaric.

“We want to sit down to sort this out. We have offered several dates to sit down and attempt to stop this dispute impacting on the residents of Eastbourne and our members. "

The union say almost 50,000 households could be affected.

In October, strike action by refuse workers in Brighton & Hove led to piles of rubbish in the streets.

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council say: "We’ve always had good relations with the staff who are based at the Courtlands Road depot, so it was disappointing to read some of the language used by the GMB in its statement."19 staff voted to take industrial action and we want to resolve their concerns as quickly as possible."We have suggested dates, including this week, to meet and the GMB has now agreed to a meeting on Wednesday, December 22."