Two people remain unaccounted for following a fire that destroyed a block of flats in Reading.

A murder investigation has been launched into the fire after one person died in the blaze.

Emergency services were conducting a recovery operation this morning as they continued the search for two more missing people.

Last night, police warned it was 'highly unlikely' more survivors would be found.

Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man was being questioned on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with the incident.

This will be a complex operation which we expect to take some time. During this, we will work to recover any of those people who were inside the building. Thames Valley Police statement

Around 50 firefighters arrived within minutes after reports of the fire near Grovelands Road just before 3am on Wednesday morning.

Crews were assessing the structural damage to the building on Thursday morning, as searches for the missing people stretched into day two.

Firefighters at the scene in Grovelands Road, Reading Credit: Marc Ward/PA

Speaking on Wednesday, Superintendent Steve Raffield, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We've been working alongside our partner agencies to do everything we can to find signs of life.

"But sadly it is highly unlikely we will find any further survivors in the building.

"The building itself is unstable and it will be a complex operation."