Reading Fire: Two remain missing and one dead as as murder probe launched into flats blaze
Two people remain unaccounted for following a fire that destroyed a block of flats in Reading.
A murder investigation has been launched into the fire after one person died in the blaze.
Emergency services were conducting a recovery operation this morning as they continued the search for two more missing people.
Last night, police warned it was 'highly unlikely' more survivors would be found.
Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man was being questioned on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with the incident.
Around 50 firefighters arrived within minutes after reports of the fire near Grovelands Road just before 3am on Wednesday morning.
Crews were assessing the structural damage to the building on Thursday morning, as searches for the missing people stretched into day two.
Speaking on Wednesday, Superintendent Steve Raffield, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We've been working alongside our partner agencies to do everything we can to find signs of life.
"But sadly it is highly unlikely we will find any further survivors in the building.
"The building itself is unstable and it will be a complex operation."
Anyone with concerns about loved ones are being asked to report them online at Public Portal (https://orlo.uk/TDsoY) or by calling the Casualty Bureau on 0800 051 6079 or 020 7126 7641 from outside the UK.