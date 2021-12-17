With just over a week to go until Christmas, it's been revealed almost 3000 people in Hampshire are thought to be homeless.

The figures have been released by Shelter.

It's also been found that the issue of homelessness is most prevalent in the New Forest.

The report shows the number of people living without a permanent roof over their heads

Outreach workers in Eastbourne say they're struggling to cope with the number of homeless people in the town, partly because dozens remain after being sent during the pandemic.

The estimated number of people living without a home in Hampshire are:

New Forest - 843

Southampton - 469

Gosport - 324

Portsmouth - 291

East Hampshire - 224

Fareham - 191

Isle of Wight - 169

Havant - 126

Rushmoor - 125

Basingstoke & Deane - 80

Winchester - 76

Eastleigh - 57

Test Valley - 51

Hart - 39

If you are concerned about someone who is sleeping rough, or you are sleeping rough yourself and are in need of help, you can report this through the Streetlink website or by calling 0300 500 0914.