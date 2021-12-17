Ambulance services across the region have been struggling with demand because of Covid and warn the situation can only get worse with the pressures of winter. Many have called on help from volunteers from the St John Ambulance.

Up to 4 crews a day are travelling to the Isle of Wight to help the service cope.

The volunteers have been giving up their time for free and some have travelled from as far as Sussex to lend their support.

ITV Meridian cameras were allowed to shadow the crews for a day

Watch our report by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley

Play video

Emergency call outs are 40 per cent higher than pre-Covid levels.

The service has also been impacted by staff sickness

3,500 999 calls

11,500 111 calls each month

The crews deal with any emergency from a cardiac arrest, road accident, Covid case or someone who has fallen.

The volunteers have many years of training but are also given back up from paramedics if needed.

St John ambulance volunteers have also helped with vaccinations and working in hospitals. On the Isle of Wight they have provided more than 3000 hours of emergency ambulance cover, since they were first called upon in February.

The ambulance service like most in the UK, is struggling to meet its targets. Bosses have praised the volunteers for their response to the challenges, which they fear could get worse with winter illnesses and the ongoing Covid situation.