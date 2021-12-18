Brighton sex attacker jailed for twenty four years

A man who committed sexual offences against two young women at separate locations in Brighton after befriending them in chance encounters late at night, has been given a 24-year prison sentence.

He will be a registered sex offender for life.

Jatta was charged in March 2020 after a 22-year old woman reported that he had offered her a lift home as she was walking past the city centre casino where he was working a a doorman.

When he took her to his car he would not let her out until he had raped and sexually assaulted her.

He had been convicted in September of the rape, sexual assault, and false imprisonment of the 22-year old in 2020, and the rape of an 18-year-old woman who he had met in a club in Brighton in September 2015.

Jatta was clearly a predatory offender against young women, taking opportunities to victimise them when they were in vulnerable situations Detective Constable Stewart Cameron

Sarjo Jatta, 44, a doorman, of Eldred Avenue, Brighton, will spend the first 20 years in custody and the other four on extended licence.

Jatta was found not guilty of four counts of sexual assault on a woman aged 19 during December 2011, and the rape of a woman aged 18 in August 2017.

Jatta's prosecution for both attacks followed an investigation by detectives from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, who were able to show the common factors between the offences, and the CPS authorised all the cases to proceed to court.

In sentencing Jatta, Judge Christine Lang said he had a dark side to his character and targeted vulnerable women, showing no remorse or understanding of the seriousness of the offences.