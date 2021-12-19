Christmas puppies dumped at the roadside taken in by sanctuary

Play video

WATCH: Sarah Saunders reports for ITV Meridian. She spoke to Amey James from the sanctuary.

Two young puppies - dumped by the side of a road - have found a home at an animal sanctuary in Kent.

Known as the "Christmas Puppies", the pair are being cared for at Happy Pants Ranch near Sittingbourne, which is looking for help from the public to name them.

The pair are recovering well, but when they arrived at the Happy Pants Ranch animal sanctuary it was clear they hadn't had a good start in life.

The male pup was in a terrible state when he was brought in

In the weeks before Christmas they'd been dumped in a small cardboard box in freezing weather.

The male puppy was seriously malnourished - the female is deaf and blind.

"Its heart breaking, I was welling up" says ranch manager Amey James.

"There is never a good time of year to dump, but I just don't know how anyone could look into their eyes and just leave them there."

The puppies have made a remarkable recovery

The charity is now holding a naming fundraiser to help with their medical costs. And they hope they people might come up with something festive.

The animal sanctuary isn't' taking rehoming inquiries for them at the moment - they still need a lot of care and nurturing.

"We just want them to settle first," says Amey. " We really just need to monitor them here and see how they are. And they would have to stay together as well. - they are such lovely dogs."

For more information, please contact the Happy Pants Ranch directly.