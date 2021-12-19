South celebrates the season- with Santa Fun Runs

Play video

WATCH: Two hundred runners chasing a pudding along the seafront.

Two hundred Santa-suited runners have turned out to chase a human Christmas pudding for two and half miles along the beach in Weymouth.The annual ‘catch the pudding’ race has been a highlight for several years and anyone lucky enough to catch the festive food runner has the honour of donning the costume and leading the race next year.Runners of all ages took part and headed off along the beach in pursuit of the festive pud.

The Christmas pudding

However, any runners that did not manage to catch the pudding were given individual ones to eat as they crossed the finishing line on their return.Money raised will go to the Will Mackaness Trust, a local charity raising money to help youngsters enjoy various sports and continuing the Olympic legacy.One woman from Singapore caught the ladies pudding.The men's race was won by George Scott who caught the mens pudding.

Meanwhile Bicester's festive 5k returned after a year off because of Covid restrictions.

Play video

The town council organised the event which saw hundreds don Santa costumes to take part, with proceeds going to the mayor's charities.