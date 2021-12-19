Tributes to young mum, killed in suspected hit-and-run in Poole

Tributes have been paid to a young mum from Dorset, killed when she was hit by a car which allegedly failed to stop.

Courtney White, 23, died after being struck by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 Canford Way in Poole last Sunday evening.

Dorset Police said all the car's occupants reportedly left the scene. The force has since made 10 arrests in relation to the incident.

Flowers have been left at the side of the dual carriageway

A fundraising page for Miss White's family has raised more than £6,000 to help with funeral costs and for her three-year-old daughter, Evie.

Miss White had been walking between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts when she was hit by the car at about 9.45pm on 12 December.

Her sister Alice White told the Dorset Echo: "Courtney's vibrant, maternal, warm character would be a constant source of love and comfort for our family.

"She was a granddaughter, a daughter, a sister, but innately Courtney was a mother. She was instinctively maternal, authentic and thoughtful. She made our family whole, she made us our best selves."

Meanwhile, Natasha Way, a friend of Miss White, has set up a JustGiving fundraising page to help towards funeral costs.

She said: "Courtney was such a beautiful young woman who leaves behind her young daughter and her family and friends who all love her dearly.

"This page has been set up for the family of Courtney’s to ease some financial burden at this heartbreaking time and to set money aside for a little future happiness for Courtneys little girl‘s piggie bank."

An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Poole, and a 26-year-old man, from Bournemouth, were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving offences.

Seven other people were also previously arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Dorset Police said officers were still working to establish the full circumstances of the crash and continued to appeal for dashcam footage.