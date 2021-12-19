Woman stabbed in the face and neck during vicious attack in Reading

A woman is recovering in hospital after being subjected to a vicious attack at a house in the Whitley area of Reading.

The victim, in her thirties, was stabbed in the face and neck at a property in Foxhays Road, and also had an unknown substance thrown over her.

The attack, by two men, happened at around 10.30am on Friday morning (17th December)

Play video

The woman is currently receiving hospital treatment and is in a stable condition.

The offenders are described as two black men, wearing hooded jumpers and high visibility tabards.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone in the local area with personal CCTV or dash-cams to check any footage in case it may assist our investigation."