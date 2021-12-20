A man from Reading who murdered his girlfriend during a drunken row has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of twenty years.

Beth Aspey, 34, was found dead at her home in Laud Close on 30 April 2021.

Ben Shand, 45, denied murdering Beth, but the court heard how the pair had argued on the day of her death, resulting in Shand violently assaulting her.

A post mortem revealed that Beth had died of a blunt force head injury.

Beth's family released the following tribute: "As a family we have been left devastated by the loss of Beth. She had many friends and the love and energy she gave, touched them all. Beth was an outgoing, vibrant and creative spirit, with a love of music, dance and art and loved by so many.

"Words cannot express the depth of our grief at the loss of Beth and the circumstances in which she lost her life have made it so much more difficult for us to deal with as a family.

"Beth will be greatly missed by her family and friends and our fond memories of her will never leave us."

Ben Shand has been senced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years Credit: Thames Valley Police

Shand was charged with Beth's murder on 3 May 2021.

Shand, of Crescent Road, Reading was convicted of murder on Friday 16 December, and sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday 20 December.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, which resulted in a young woman being killed by her partner.

“Beth was killed in her home, where she had a right to feel secure, and was murdered by her partner, around whom she should have felt safe.

“Instead, Shand violently assaulted her, and then tried to cover his tracks by refusing to tell the truth about what had happened.

“Even now, he has not shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions.

“I am pleased for Beth’s family that justice has been served.

“I know that nothing can ever bring Beth to all those who loved her, but I hope that now her friends and family can begin the difficult process of moving on with their lives.”