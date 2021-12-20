Call to end bottom trawlers fishing the region's coastline

Play video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Underwater footage taken by a freediver from Lancing is being used to prove that a ban on bottom trawler boats should be copied around the country.

For the first time this year a 170 square kilometre zone was introduced off Sussex - protecting the inshore coastline.

But campaigners say the rest of our region's waters remain unprotected - and unless a blanket ban is brought in fish stocks and the environment could permanently suffer.

I hope that Sussex is the beginning of a massive domino effect across the rest of the UK. I've seen for myself how quickly the kelp and other marine life can bounce back when it's left alone by trawlers. While it's really encouraging, it's also devastating to think about the destruction that's still happening to the rest of the UK's oceans and marine life. Steve Allnutt, Freediver

The Government looks set to license over 1,000 EU and UK fishing vessels permitting continued bottom trawling in UK Marine Protected Areas in 2022

Conservation charity Oceana says at the current rate of progress, it will take the Government until 2050 to ban the highly destructive fishing method

Bottom trawling and dredging are currently still permitted in over 97% - 62 out of a total of 64 - of the UK's offshore MPAs.

We need an immediate ban on trawling and dredging in all offshore Marine Protected Areas as well as the inshore zone. To continue to license this destructive activity, when we know the damage it causes and that it is illegal under various environmental laws, beggars belief. Melissa Moore, Oceana campaign group

Bottom trawling and dredging involve the towing of heavy gear along the seabed, which often destroys the habitats and the species that live there.

A recent study also found that fishing boats that trawl the ocean floor release as much carbon back into the water column as the global aviation industry sends into the atmosphere annually.

We need to start looking after what we've got left, because if we don't, there will be nothing left. If we keep using the gear that's decimating everything, we won't be able to do this. If we don't do it now, when are we going to do it? In 10 years' time? 20 years' time? Every day we leave it, or every year we leave it, we're getting closer to the abyss. Clive Mills, Sustainable fisher from Bognor.

Clive Mills, who has been fishing in the waters off Bognor Regis since 1976, uses low-impact sustainable gear such as trammel or gill nets that do no, or minimal, damage to the seabed.

Oceana believes that leaving inshore areas for low-impact fishers and banning scallop dredging and bottom trawling, would see the recovery of blue carbon habitats of kelp, reefs and seagrasses.

To protect our vital fish stocks, all EU vessels granted access to fish in UK waters must comply with UK rules and regulations, including those on sustainability. “We have already stopped pulse trawling by EU and English-registered vessels in UK waters, and are working closely with industry to address their concerns surrounding bottom trawling. Defra spokesperson

The cultivation of a kelp forest off Lancing is already showing signs of progress. But if these benefits are to be seen elsewhere in our region much more may need to be done.