Jeremy Clarkson’s farm shop has been branded "ugly, intrusive and selfish" by one of more than 50 villagers who object to his plans to open a restaurant on the site.

The shop at Diddly Squat Farm, so-named by the former Top Gear presenter due to its lack of money-making potential, is an eyesore lined with portable toilets, they add, while his labelling of milk as "cow juice" is an insult to animals.

Clarkson is asking West Oxfordshire District Council for permission to convert his lambing shed into a 50-cover restaurant and cafe.

The shed is next to the shop, which has become a magnet for viewers of his hit series Clarkson’s Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson Credit: PA

This weekend, people formed long queues at the shop, and cars could be seen lining the nearby grass verges, while the car park was described as a sea of mud.

A total of 52 objections to the plan have so far been received by the council, along with 12 comments in support.

Objector Carole Shadbolt wrote: “If one can object on the grounds of aesthetic, the so called 'farm shop' is an eyesore.

"From the road with the beauty of the Evenlode valley in the distance, in the foreground is a row of portable toilets looking nothing as much as the back end of a pop concert site.

"Users of these can be seen tidying themselves up as they come out.

"Diddly Squat makes no effort to be anything other than it seems to be: loud, ugly, intrusive and selfish. Designed to make money from celebrity."

She also takes issue with the term 'cow juice' which she says is abusive and vulgar.

People queued outside the farm shop on Saturday Credit: GlosPics

Other objectors refer to sales of souvenirs, cars parking on roads and verges and the "mud bath" car park.

Since the initial planning application, Clarkson has amended it to include a one-way system in and out of the proposed 70-space car park, backed by an additional overflow car park field.

Cars lined the road near the farm on Saturday Credit: GlosPics

Among supporters of Clarkson’s proposal is Jill Thompson, who says the opening of a cafe or restaurant on the site will provide a good place for lunch, and provide more employment.

She adds that contrary to some other comments about traffic speeding through the village, she has never had a problem, despite walking her dogs on her mobility scooter every day up and down the Chipping Norton road.

A decision on the proposal for the farm, in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, will be made at a later date.

ITV Meridian has approached Mr Clarkson's representatives for comment.